Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $27.34, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MARA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 246.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.75 million, up 11882.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $212.15 million, which would represent changes of +1841.67% and +4769.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.99% lower. MARA is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MARA has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.24.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

