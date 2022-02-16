Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $28.40, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 571.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.23 million, up 2181.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.73% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.64, so we one might conclude that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

