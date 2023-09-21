Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $9.16, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.57 million, up 763.4% from the year-ago period.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $386.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.07% and +227.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 93.55% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

