Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $28.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 571.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.23 million, up 2181.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.73% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.68.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.