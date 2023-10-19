Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ending at $7.71, denoting a -0.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.85% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.69% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $107.8 million, reflecting a 749.5% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $381.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.07% and +223.62%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

