Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $24.83, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 27.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 19.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 585.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.5 million, up 2191.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.04% lower within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.01, which means Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

