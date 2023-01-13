Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Jumps 30.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares soared 30.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded price increase in response to the rebound in crypto markets.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -133.3%. Revenues are expected to be $45.33 million, down 24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MARA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Aptiv PLC (APTV), closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $101.67. Over the past month, APTV has returned 2.8%.

For Aptiv PLC , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.21. This represents a change of +116.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Aptiv PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

