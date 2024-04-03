Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $19.43, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $216.77 million, indicating a 323.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $827.8 million, which would represent changes of -58.82% and +113.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower. Currently, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 281.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.75 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

