Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ended the recent trading session at $7.42, demonstrating a -1.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

The company's stock has dropped by 37.48% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.57 million, up 763.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.20 per share and a revenue of $386.08 million, demonstrating changes of +89.07% and +227.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.