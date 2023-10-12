Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) standing at $7.78, reflecting a -1.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing an 85.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.57 million, up 763.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $386.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +89.07% and +227.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

