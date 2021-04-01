Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $48.85, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 31.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MARA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 91.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.3 million, up 1815.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $286.1 million, which would represent changes of +1850% and +6466.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75% higher. MARA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MARA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.51.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

