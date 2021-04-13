Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $51, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.39% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MARA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MARA to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 116.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.3 million, up 1815.25% from the prior-year quarter.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $286.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1850% and +6466.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75% higher. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MARA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.19.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA): Free Stock Analysis Report



