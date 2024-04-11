Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ending at $17.60, denoting a +1.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $190.97 million, up 273.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $778.97 million, which would represent changes of -82.35% and +101.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 82.14% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 695.2 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.74.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

