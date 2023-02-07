Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $7.10, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 44.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 152.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.47 million, down 32.87% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.82% higher within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.