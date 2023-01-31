Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 109.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 152.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.47 million, down 32.87% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.09% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

