Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $16.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 43.44% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 220%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $53.3 million, up 482.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $549.15 million, which would represent changes of +52.35% and +264.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.98% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

