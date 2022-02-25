Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $23.07, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 600% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.23 million, up 2181.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.54% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.47.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

