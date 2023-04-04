Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $8.51, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 33.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.2 million, down 24.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $437.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +112.02% and +271.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.74% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.91 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.62, so we one might conclude that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.