Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.19, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 152.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.47 million, down 32.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.3% higher within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.71, which means Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

