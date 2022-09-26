Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $9.61, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 12.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 141.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.63 million, down 27.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.38 per share and revenue of $194.2 million, which would represent changes of -240% and +29.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.