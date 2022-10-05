Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $12.84, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.35, down 141.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.63 million, down 27.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.38 per share and revenue of $194.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -240% and +29.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

