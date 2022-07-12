Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $7.67, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.44% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 194.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.4 million, up 41.2% from the year-ago period.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $310.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -110% and +106.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 131.25% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

