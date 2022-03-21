Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $27.63, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.87% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 240%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $76.53 million, up 736.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $622.1 million, which would represent changes of +69.41% and +313.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.51% lower within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.67, which means Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.