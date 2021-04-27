Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $34.12, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.46% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

MARA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 116.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.3 million, up 1815.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $286.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +1850% and +6466.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MARA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MARA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.96.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

