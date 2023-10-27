Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the latest trading day at $8.86, indicating a -1.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.9% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.35%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $99.6 million, indicating a 684.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $372.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +88.52% and +216.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.