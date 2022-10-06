Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Shares Close the Week 21.6% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares closed this week 21.6% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 60.1% year-to-date, down 66.4% over the past 12 months, and up 99.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $13.79 and as low as $10.39 this week.

Shares closed 86.6% below its 52-week high and 115.6% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 8.9% lower than the 10-day average and 1.5% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 3.3.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 8.3% lower than its 5-day moving average, 1.6% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 3.5% higher than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 1086.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 758.9%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator.

