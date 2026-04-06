Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $8.85, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.74% outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.25, marking a 37.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $202.16 million, showing a 5.48% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.8 per share and a revenue of $856.58 million, indicating changes of +78.32% and -5.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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