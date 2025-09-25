Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $16.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.9% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.21, signifying a 44.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $267.05 million, up 102.85% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, representing changes of -109.88% and +56.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

