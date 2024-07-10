Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $18.89, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 38.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $168.47 million, up 106.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $685.01 million, indicating changes of -29.41% and +76.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 165.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

