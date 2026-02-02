Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) was down 3.79% at $9.14. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 118.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $241.04 million, up 12.43% from the year-ago period.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $944.89 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -113.37% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

