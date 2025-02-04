Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $17.65, with a -1.67% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1400%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $187.03 million, reflecting a 19.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.66% higher. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

