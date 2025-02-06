Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $16.80, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 7.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.30, marking a 1400% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $187.03 million, reflecting a 19.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.66% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.