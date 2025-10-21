Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -3.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $20.06, marking a -3.23% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.26, signifying a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $244.09 million, up 85.41% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.58 per share and a revenue of $951.56 million, signifying shifts of -133.72% and +44.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.93% lower within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MARA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

