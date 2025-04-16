Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $12.34, with a -1.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.

The the stock of company has risen by 4.23% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 483.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $241.99 million, indicating a 46.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $991.1 million, indicating changes of -168.02% and +51%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.34% lower. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.