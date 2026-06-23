Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $14.70, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.44% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, up 45.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.96 million, down 14.48% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $822.82 million, indicating changes of +54.74% and -9.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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