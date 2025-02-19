Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $15.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 17.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 11.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.32, down 1500% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $190.99 million, indicating a 21.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.2% lower. Currently, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.