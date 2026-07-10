Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ended the recent trading session at $12.60, demonstrating a -4.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 96.30% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $204.62 million, indicating a 14.2% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.14 per share and a revenue of $811.39 million, representing changes of +14.91% and -10.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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