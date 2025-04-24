Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $14.02, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.35, marking a 483.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $241.99 million, up 46.48% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $991.1 million, indicating changes of -168.02% and +51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.34% lower within the past month. At present, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.