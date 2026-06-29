Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) was down 3.51% at $14.03. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.11% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 45.68% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $203.96 million, indicating a 14.48% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $822.82 million, which would represent changes of +54.74% and -9.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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