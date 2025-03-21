Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $12.38, with a -0.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.63% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 9.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.32, down 433.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $227.66 million, reflecting a 37.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1 per share and revenue of $974.28 million. These totals would mark changes of -158.14% and +48.43%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 78.48% lower within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

