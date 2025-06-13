Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) was down 4.93% at $15.04. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.89% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.37, signifying a 54.17% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $209.23 million, showing a 44.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.96 per share and revenue of $867.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -213.95% and +32.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

