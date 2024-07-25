Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ending at $20.28, denoting a -1.89% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.19, indicating a 46.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $161.04 million, indicating a 96.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $687.17 million, which would represent changes of -29.41% and +77.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 179.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.98.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.