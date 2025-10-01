Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $18.61, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.7% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.74%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $250.62 million, indicating a 90.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $997.68 million, signifying shifts of -109.88% and +52%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

