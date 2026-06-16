Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $14.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 45.68% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $203.96 million, reflecting a 14.48% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.67 per share and a revenue of $822.82 million, demonstrating changes of +54.74% and -9.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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