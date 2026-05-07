Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ended the recent trading session at $12.67, demonstrating a -2.8% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 37.16% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 6.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 11, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.25, reflecting a 37.5% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $192.68 million, indicating a 9.91% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.8 per share and revenue of $824.09 million, which would represent changes of +78.32% and -9.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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