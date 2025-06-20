Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $14.32, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.59%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, down 75% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $212.57 million, reflecting a 46.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.77 per share and a revenue of $883.79 million, indicating changes of -202.91% and +34.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.8% higher. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

