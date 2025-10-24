Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $19.54, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.03 million, up 86.12% from the year-ago period.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.58 per share and revenue of $951.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -133.72% and +44.97%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.93% lower within the past month. Right now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.