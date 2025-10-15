Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $22.84, marking a +2.7% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.87% outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.26, showcasing a 31.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $244.09 million, indicating a 85.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.58 per share and revenue of $986.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -133.72% and +50.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.93% lower within the past month. Right now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

