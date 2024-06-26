Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $19.37, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.14% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.18, signifying a 38.46% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $168.47 million, up 106.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $685.01 million, representing changes of -29.41% and +76.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 227% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 167.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.48, which means Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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