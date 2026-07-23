Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.77, moving +2.9% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.36% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.56, showcasing a 30.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $208.49 million, indicating a 12.58% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.98 per share and a revenue of $797.06 million, representing changes of -34.96% and -12.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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